PM Modi greets LK Advani on birthday, says his contribution towards nation building monumental

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 11:05 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished BJP veteran L K Advani on his birthday, saying his contribution towards nation building is monumental. Advani turned 91 today. He was born on this day in 1927 in Karachi, now Pakistan.

“Advani Ji’s contribution towards India’s development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He also said the party veteran’s impact on Indian politics is immense.

“Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas (workers),” he said in another tweet.

