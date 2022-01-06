PM Modi gives President Kovind ‘first-hand account’ on security breach during his Punjab visit

Former Prime Minister of India H D Devegowda said that the incident was unfortunate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rahstrapati Bhawan and briefed him on the security breach that happened yesterday during his visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur. In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said that President Kovind received ‘first-hand account’ of the security lapse from the prime minister himself.

“President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.”

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022

Prime Minister Modi also shared the photos of his meeting with President Kovind on his Twitter handle and thanked the president for his concern. “Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength,” said Modi.

Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/g6Unl8WCJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022

Leaders from almost all political parties have expressed their concern over the security lapse. Former Prime Minister of India H D Devegowda said that the incident was unfortunate. “It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past,” he said.

It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 6, 2022

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi and expressed his deep concern over the incident. Naidu also expressed the hope that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in future, the Vice President’s office said on Twitter.

In a “major security lapse”, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover for around 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur yesterday. Some protesters even reached near his convoy. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry. The Punjab government today constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into lapses during Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.