Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a 3-day visit to the United States amid chants of ‘Modi Modi’ as he received a grand welcome by the Indian community at the airport.
He was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.
Also Read: PM Modi’s US visit LIVE Updates
PM’s grand welcome in New York
PM Modi was met with a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora. While some tried to shake his hand, others tried to take selfies with the premier.
The prime minister went to the New York Palace Hotel from the airport. He waved at the huge crowd of people that had gathered outside the hotel to welcome him.
Also Read: ‘World confident that India’s topmost priority is peace’: Top Quotes from PM Modi’s interview to Wall Street Journal
PM Modi meets Elon Musk
Then, the prime minister met several CEOs, intellectuals and academics, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
PM Modi tweeted about the meeting and said he had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.
“Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.
Musk also called himself a “fan of Modi”, as he praised the prime minister’s leadership. “I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
Also Read: Modi US visit: Date, time, full schedule of events – All you need to know
“I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open and supportive of new companies.. I am a fan of Modi,” he added. Describing his meeting with PM Modi, the Tesla CEO said the conversation was “excellent”.