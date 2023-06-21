Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a 3-day visit to the United States amid chants of ‘Modi Modi’ as he received a grand welcome by the Indian community at the airport.

He was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.

PM’s grand welcome in New York

PM Modi was met with a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora. While some tried to shake his hand, others tried to take selfies with the premier.

Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/6V5gHglLCg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

The prime minister went to the New York Palace Hotel from the airport. He waved at the huge crowd of people that had gathered outside the hotel to welcome him.

#WATCH | Indian community welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Lotte New York Palace. pic.twitter.com/cZHTsP8Q7q — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

#WATCH | Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', PM Modi arrives at New York hotel as he begins the first leg of his US visit pic.twitter.com/kTi4S2oe4l — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

PM Modi meets Elon Musk

Then, the prime minister met several CEOs, intellectuals and academics, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CEOs, economists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts in New York on June 20 pic.twitter.com/FkuXXkrxb7 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

PM Modi tweeted about the meeting and said he had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.

“Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Musk also called himself a “fan of Modi”, as he praised the prime minister’s leadership. “I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world,” he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

#WATCH | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It… pic.twitter.com/lfRNoUQy3R — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

“I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open and supportive of new companies.. I am a fan of Modi,” he added. Describing his meeting with PM Modi, the Tesla CEO said the conversation was “excellent”.