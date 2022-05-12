PM Modi gets emotional as visually impaired man’s daughter shares her dream — WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday choked up at the plight of one of the beneficiaries of government schemes in poll-bound Gujarat, as he heard about his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor.

Speaking to Ayub Patel, an attendee who was visually impaired, PM Modi heard the reason for his daughter to become a doctor, took a long pause and appeared to be overwhelmed.

On the prime minister asking Patel if he was providing education to his daughters, the latter said that all three of his daughters were in school and two of them were even getting government scholarships. He said the eldest daughter — a student of Class 12 — wanted to become a doctor.

#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

When PM Modi asked the girl about the reason why she wanted to become a doctor, she said: “I want to become a doctor because of the problem faced by my father.”

Narrating his ordeal, Ayub told PM Modi that his vision got impaired after an adverse reaction from some eyedrop he had taken while working in Saudi Arabia.

Getting emotional about the girl’s response, the Prime Minister took a long pause, appearing to be overwhelmed with emotions, and lauded her strength. “Your compassion is your strength,” he said. The prime minister also asked Ayub to let him know if he needs any help in fulfilling his daughter’s dream.

Speaking during his virtual address at ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Gujarat’s Bharuch city on Thursday, PM Modi said that politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 per cent coverage of government schemes.

“Hundred per cent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and need for a recommendation to get the benefits. It also puts an end to the appeasement politics,” Modi said.

“Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit,” he added.