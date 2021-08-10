PM Modi fumes over missing BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha, asks for list of absentees

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, will replace an ordinance.
The absence of BJP Rajya Sabha MPs during the passage of a crucial bill has not gone well with PM Narendra Modi. Taking strong exception to the absence of some BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021 bill, PM Modi has asked the Parliamentary Affairs minister to make a list of the MPs who were not present in the house. PM Modi made the remarks during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, reported The Indian Express.
The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, will replace an ordinance. The Bill was one among the three which were passed in Parliament yesterday to abolish several appellate tribunals, to end retrospective tax and create a new Central University in Ladakh.
Notably, the Opposition MPs had moved a statutory resolution against the bill. However, the resolution was defeated and the government managed to get the bill passed with a voice vote. PM Modi had earlier also asked party MPs to remain present in the house during the passage of crucial bills.
PM Modi said he was forced to seek the names of the missing MPs as he had already asked all lawmakers to be regular in both houses, said an MP who was present during the meeting.
During the previous parliamentary party meeting a few days ago, PM Modi had told MPs to undertake mass campaigns on issues of malnutrition eradication, encouraging sports and games and creating awareness about the Ayushman Bharat golden card.
He asked the MPs to ensure that social schemes aimed at providing nutrition are implemented on the ground. PM Modi also asked the MPs to focus on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and ensure that cashless treatment reaches the beneficiaries.
