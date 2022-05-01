PM Modi for tech in judicial system

Reiterating his vision of use of technology in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government is looking at the possibilities of bringing technology in the judicial system as an essential part of its Digital India mission.

Addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, being held after a gap of six years, the PM appealed to chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to take his vision of technology in judicial work forward, he said that the e-courts project was being implemented in the mission mode.

Citing examples of success of digital transactions, Modi emphasised that these were becoming common in small towns and even in villages. Of all the digital transactions that took place in the world last year, 40% took place in India, the PM said, adding nowadays, subjects like blockchains, electronic discovery, cybersecurity, robotics, artificial intelligence and bioethics was being taught in law universities in many countries.

“It is our responsibility that in our country also legal education should be according to these international standards,” he said.

Making a strong pitch for mediation as being an important tool for resolving huge pendency of cases in the courts, the PM also said that the government has introduced the Mediation Bill in Parliament as an umbrella legislation. “With our rich legal expertise, we can become a global leader in the field of solution by mediation. We can present a model to the whole world,” he said, adding that settlement of disputes through mediation in our society has been an age-old tradition.

While appealing to the chief ministers to repeal outdated laws to make delivery of justice easier, the PM said that “in 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, 1,450 such laws of the Centre were abolished. But, only 75 such laws have been abolished by the states,” he said.