PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Muzaffarpur boiler explosion

Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.

Written By Anshika Awasthi
At least six persons were killed and several others were injured when a boiler explosion inside a factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a boiler explosion at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least six persons were killed and several others were injured when a boiler explosion inside a factory here brought the structure down and left many buildings in the vicinity severely damaged, a top official said.

