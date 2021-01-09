  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire

By: |
January 9, 2021 10:03 AM

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

fire tragedy in Mumbai, death of newborn in Bandra hospital fire, PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi reaction to Maharashtra fire incidentPM Modi expresses grief on tragic fire accident in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,” Modi tweeted.

Related News

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said. The infants were aged between a month and three months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire
2Impasse: Government says no to repeal of laws, farmers firm
3Nothing new in calling Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar: Thackeray