PM Modi expresses anguish over death of RSS ideologue Parameswaran

By: |
Published: February 9, 2020 12:29:02 PM

His was a life devoted to Indias cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor.

I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, calling him “a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata” who devoted his life to “Indias cultural awakening”. “Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to Indias cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable!” Modi tweeted.

“An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Related News

Parameswaran, one of the senior-most ‘pracharaks’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, Sangh Parivar sources said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi expresses anguish over death of RSS ideologue Parameswaran
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP, BJP, Congress’ fate sealed; but are ‘strong rooms’ really impenetrable?
2Delhi Elections 2020: Exit Polls show AAP set for sweeping win, BJP to improve 2015 seat tally
3NPR secular under Congress, communal when BJP introduced it: Shahnawaz Hussain