Congress divided over Modi’s announcements? Milind Deora all praise for PM’s Rs 20L cr boost to revive COVID-hit economy

Congress leader Milind Deora has welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by PM Modi. (File pic PTI)

Economic package India: Divergent views have emerged in the Congress party with some leaders welcoming the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package and others criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement. While senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a no-holds-barred attack on the PM, leaders including Milind Deora and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma welcomed the package.

Deora called the package announced by PM Modi as a ‘timely one’ and said that the country can avert a humanitarian crisis if the package is implemented carefully. Besides, it will also give a boost to the PM’s ambitious Make in India project and New Delhi can enhance its global supply chain during the coronavirus-forced crisis that has disrupted the world’s economy.

“Timely announcement of a US $266 billion economic package by Narendra Modi ji. If carefully executed, we will avert a humanitarian crisis, expand India’s role in global supply chains & revolutionise our Make in India capabilities,” the former Union minister said

The former Mumbai Congress unit chief went on to share a Chinese analogy which says “Crisis = danger + opportunity” and a quote by former US President John F Kennedy – “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis’. One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger–but recognize the opportunity”.

Timely announcement of a US $266 billion economic package by @narendramodi ji. If carefully executed, we will avert a humanitarian crisis, expand India’s role in global supply chains & revolutionise our @makeinindia capabilities. In Chinese, crisis = danger + opportunity pic.twitter.com/VEVeYuoICD — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 12, 2020

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma also welcomed the PM’s announcement and added that the government should provide relief to the stressed micro, small and medium sector and migrant workers.

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement of the economic package and stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. We will wait for the details, but hope that it will provide much needed relief to the stressed micro, small and medium sector, especially for support towards payment of workers wages and a healing touch to the migrant workers, labour and the poor,” he told The Indian Express.

The views of Deora and Sharma are contradictory to the stand taken by the grand old party that dubbed the stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore as one that only grabs headlines.

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the heartbreaking human tragedy of migrants walking back home needed compassion and care.

“Dear PM, what you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the ‘blank page’ is filled with ‘Heartfelt help of people’, the nation and Congress party will respond. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” he said in a series of tweets.

Former Finance minister P Chidambaram too lambasted the Prime Minister saying “PM gave us a headline and a blank page”.

“Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he tweeted.

“Last night the Prime Minister did what comes to him best. Maximum packaging, Minimum meaning.It was a case of classic NAMO. No Action Message Only,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

To give a push to revive the COVID-hit economy, PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package, a stimulus that he said equals 10% of India’s GDP. He said that the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will cater to various sectors including the cottage industries, micro, small & medium enterprises, the working class, middle class and industry, among others.