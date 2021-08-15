PM Modi dons saffron saafa for his 2021 Independence Day speech at Red Fort

PM Modi donned a traditional white Kurta with a gray Nehru Jacket, commonly referred to as 'Modi jacket' with a sleek stole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag on the 75th Independence Day today, Sunday. Just like all the years, PM Modi’s choice of clothes is something that never goes unnoticed. People like to know what Modi’s overall attire and special attention goes to his turbans/ safas that he had been wearing since 2014, since he came to power. This year, PM Modi was seen sporting a saffron safa/ turban with long trail and red patterns as he delivered his eighth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

PM Modi donned a traditional white Kurta with a gray Nehru Jacket, commonly referred to as ‘Modi jacket’ with a sleek stole. In the earlier years, Modi kept it simple wearing a traditional kurta without Modi jacket.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today before addressing the nation at the Red Fort, Delhi. He also lauded people who contributed to the freedom struggle for India. He also thanked COVID warriors who fought against the covid fearlessly.