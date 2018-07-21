PM Modi displayed arrogance of power, dashed hopes of Andhra Pradesh people, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again spit venom at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of displaying “arrogance of power” and resorting to “cheap talk”.

After the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party was comprehensively defeated in the Lok Sabha tonight, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again spit venom at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of displaying “arrogance of power” and resorting to “cheap talk”. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here, Chandrababu rued that the prime minister did not promise justice to AP that suffered heavily because of the bifurcation in 2014. “Five crore people of AP hoped there will be repentance (on part of the central government) and that it will correct its mistakes. But the hopes were dashed,” the chief minister said.

“The prime minister is arrogant. He has displayed arrogance of power. He spoke in a manner mocking our state. He indulged in cheap talk,” Chandrababu alleged. The chief minister wondered why the prime minister could not even say he would do justice to AP by rectifying the mistakes. “It’s extremely disappointing,” he added. Noting that the TDP moved the no-confidence motion only as the “last weapon”, Chandrababu asserted that the state government’s “fight” with the Centre would continue. The chief minister said he would visit New Delhi tomorrow to meet leaders of various parties.