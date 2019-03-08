PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris by ‘crazed people’, asks state governments to take strict action

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 5:26 PM

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur.

Narendra Modi, Kashmiri, attack on kashmiri, kashmiri attack, newsPM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris by ‘crazed people’, asks state governments to take strict action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asked state governments to take strict action if there is any attack on Kashmiris, calling those who targeted them recently in Lucknow “crazed people.” “It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country,” Modi told a gathering here, while referring to the recent assault on some kashmiri vendors in Lucknow. He said the UP government immediately acted against some “crazed people” who had targeted our “our Kashmiri brothers”.
“I would also like to request other state governments to take strict action, wherever such acts take place,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro’s North-South corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail project at the same event.

