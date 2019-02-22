PM Modi departs for India after concluding his South Korea visit

This was his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with the South Korean president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday left for India after wrapping up his two-day visit to South Korea during which he held talks with the country’s President Moon Jae-in, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and addressed the Indian diaspora. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to strengthen India’s strategic ties with South Korea on Thursday, held “constructive” talks with President Moon on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, energy, space, start-ups and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi also met First lady Kim Jung-sook. He received the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. Modi along with President and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul on Thursday.

