After returning to India from a successful foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders “what was happening in India”, party leaders who had gone to receive him at the airport said.

PM Modi returned to India in the early hours of June 26 after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP chief JP Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

“He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport, PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said the prime minister asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on. “We apprised him about that,” he said.

PM Modi in US

The prime minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by PM Modi’s address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iEEhBIYG17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

PM Modi in Egypt

PM Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-profile state visit to the US and was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

It is with great humility that I accept the 'Order of the Nile.’ I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honour. It indicates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation. pic.twitter.com/ZTh3g0nn9P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

During the visit, he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.