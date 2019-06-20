PM Modi decides to form panel for simultaneous polls in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to form a committee on \u2018One Nation One Election\u2019 which will work on the idea in a time-bound manner and submit a report to the Prime Minister, defence minister Rajnath Singh told reporters after an all-party meeting held Wednesday to discuss this and other matters. \u201cAll the parties present supported the idea. The CPM and CPI opposed it only on the question of how it can be done. No one has opposed the idea itself,\u201d Singh said. \u201cWe take opposition to this idea also very seriously and value such comments. The PM has decided to form a committee and that committee will take into consideration all these things.\u201d Singh said Modi, in his opening remarks at the meeting, described the agenda items as \u2018not the government\u2019s agenda\u2019 but \u2018everyone\u2019s agenda\u2019. The other items on the agenda were on improving productivity of Parliament, celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, building a New India in the 75th year of Independence, and development of aspirational districts. The government had invited presidents\/party chiefs of 40 parties. Of these, 21 parties attended the meeting while three \u2014 TDP, AAP and AIADMK \u2014 sent their comments through letters. NDA ally Shiv Sena did not attend because it was busy with its Foundation Day on Wednesday. Major Opposition parties like the Congress, TMC and DMK were among those that gave the meeting a miss \u2014 the TMC has demanded that the government bring out a \u2018white paper\u2019 on \u2018One Nation One Election\u2019 so that parties can get it evaluated from experts. Calling it \u2018Presidential rule through the backdoor\u2019, the CPM opposed the government\u2019s \u2018One Nation One Election\u2019 idea in the present form. \u201cAny suppression of the will of the people by either shortening or prolonging the terms of Parliament or assembly is anti-democratic and anti-federalism,\u201d CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters after the meeting. Yechury said the Left parties have also called for a strict special law against mob lynching. \u201cElections to state assemblies got detached from general elections due to the arbitrary misuse of Article 356 by the Central government. This process began with the dismissal of the Communist ministry in Kerala in 1959. How can there be simultaneous elections when there is Article 356?\u201d he said. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, in a letter, called the \u201cconcept of compelled simultaneous elections. anathema to the democratic spirit of the Constitution\u201d and \u201cinconsistent with basic tenets of parliamentary democracy\u201d.