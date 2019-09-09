PM Modi crosses 50 million followers on Twitter, trails Trump by 14 million

PM Narendra Modi has over 50 million followers on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today became only the third global leader to cross the 50-million mark in terms of followers on Twitter after former US President Barack Obama and his successor Donald Trump. The Prime Minister is already the third most followed politician on Twitter in the world. While President Trump has 64 million followers on Twitter, Obama leads the pack with more than 108.7 million Twitter followers. Social media forms the centerpiece of PM Modi’s outreach to the masses, and Twitter plays a key role in it.

India’s most popular politician in the current times, PM Modi has managed to increase his footprint beyond the borders through his personal connect with world leaders during official visits abroad. This has earned him immense support from world leaders, thanks to his style of diplomacy and personal chemistry with the leaders, and in the process increased his command in terms of social media reach.

The 68-year-old leader is known for his oratory skills and is very active on social media platforms to connect with people. Modi has a huge following across social media platforms where he shares his views on latest developments, his speeches, congratulatory messages and photographs of visits and events. Be it reiterating the points put across during political speeches or to seek ideas and increase people’s participation for a cause, PM Modi is a master when it comes to making proficient and effective use of the Twitter medium to get his point across.

Speeches delivered by him or a colleague in Parliament also find regular mention on his Twitter timeline and the Prime Minister ensures sportspersons winning laurels for the country get their due recognition through timely and well-articulated congratulatory messages.

Alone on Twitter, PM Modi has over 50 million (over 5 crore) followers and has shared 24.5K tweets ever since he joined the platform in January 2009. No Indian politician is even close to him when it comes to followers on Twitter. The number of followers on the official Twitter handle of his office — Prime Minister’s Office has crossed 30.4 million (3.4 crore). The Prime Minister has 27.9 million followers on Instagram while his Facebook page has 44 million Likes.

PM Modi joined the micro-blogging site in 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. His popularity grew overwhelmingly on Twitter when he was declared as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

