PM Modi addresses nation over Coronavirus: Top things he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country. In a televised address PM Modi said that human beings across the world are going through a tumultuous time due to Coronavirus. He urged the Indians to not to develop the attitude of ‘all is ok’ amid these testing times. He said that he came forward to seek something from 130 million people of India. Then, the PM has asked for some weeks from Indians as the world is struggling to cope up with the rage of Coronavirus. He said that the assumption that Coronavirus will have a limited impact on India is flawed. Here are the highlights from the PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation:

PM Modi has called Coronavirus a worse disruptor than World War 1 and World War 2 as the Covid-19 has affected more nations in the world than the world wars had affected.

PM Modi has urged the nation to impose ‘Janata Curfew’, a curfew imposed by the people, for the people on themselves to protect the nation against Coronavirus. He said that People should strongly honour the curfew on March 22 ( Sunday) between 7 am to 9 pm. He has called on the state governments to help in the proper execution of the ‘Janata Curfew.’

PM Modi has said that Indians should develop strong determination and sustained patience to combat the highly infectious virus. PM has asked the people to take firm stand to protect themselves to protect from infection and then protect our community from infection.

PM Modi also thanked people who are working in hospitals, delivery services, airports and other service sectors in these testing times. He said that the whole of India should thank all these men who have worked selflessly without fear of getting the infection by clapping or by other ways of applauding ways at 5 pm on March 22. The PM has said that state administration should make citizens aware of their service by blowing siren at 5 pm.

To combat the economic challenges arising out of the Coronavirus, the government has constituted a Covid-19 economic task force under the leadership of Union Finance Minister, said PM Narendra Modi. He said that the team will hold discussion with all stakeholders to bring relief to the people embattled with the crisis.

He highlighted the need to refrain from the crowded place and adopt social distancing to beat the Covid-19 pandemic as the world has still not developed any vaccine against it. He said that people who are thinking that they are fine and can roam around the streets and can’t catch infections are doing a disservice to their loved ones and the nation. He strongly advised senior citizens, aged more than 65 years to completely stop their movements outside their homes.

Prime Minister Modi reassured the citizens that the government is taking all necessary measures to avoid the shortage of all essential items such as milk and food grains. However, he said that people should avoid ‘panic buying.’

The PM also asked the citizens from overburdening the hospitals and avoid routine check-up. They should postpone any non-emergency treatments for at least a month.

He said that a pattern has emerged in the nations where Coronavirus outbreak has caused the maximum damage. PM Modi said that in those countries number of cases had exploded after a brief period of almost no growth in cases.

Earlier today, the government had banned landing of the international flights with effect from March 22 in a measure to stop Indians or foreign nationals to enter into the country. The Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has now spread across the world infecting over 2 lakh people.

As of today, there have been as many as 177 cases of Coronavirus in India, including 20 foreign nationals. The virus which otherwise has a very low fatality rate has killed 4 people in India. Several of those infected by the virus in India have recovered.