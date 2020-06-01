Coronavirus: Battle of invisible vs invincible, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour against Corona warriors will not be tolerates. (Photo ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded doctors, nurses and frontline corona warriors for their relentless service to the nation during the crisis. Inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that violence against corona warriors will not be tolerated.

“I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable,” he said.

“At such a time, the world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that the “virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible”. “In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win,” the PM said.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he said that the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India.

“In less than two years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme. Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme,” he said.

Highlighting the growing health infrastructure in the country, he said that the country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS.

“Over the last five years, we have been able to add over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation,” he said.