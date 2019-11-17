PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning Sri Lankan polls

Published: November 17, 2019 1:39:08 PM

Gotabaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (ANI Image)Gotabaya Rajapaksa (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning the Sri Lankan presidential polls and said he looks forward to further deepen relations between the two nations.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

“Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections.I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” Modi tweeted.

