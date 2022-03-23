PM Modi congratulates CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, says Uttarakhand will set new paradigm of development under his leadership

Dhami took oath as Uttarakhand chief minister at Dehradun’s Parade Ground today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami after he was sworn in as Uttarakhand chief minister for a second term. PM Modi expressed confidence that the new government will establish a new paradigm of development in line with the aspirations of the people. PM Modi hoped that CM Dhami and his ministers will give an impetus to the development work.

“Many congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. In the last 5 years, Devbhoomi has made rapid progress in every field. I am sure that you and all your ministers will give further impetus to it, setting a new paradigm of development according to the aspirations of the people,” said PM Modi.

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर @pushkardhami जी को ढेरों बधाई। बीते 5 वर्षों में देवभूमि ने हर क्षेत्र में तेजी से प्रगति की है। मुझे विश्वास है कि आप और आपके सभी मंत्री उसे और गति प्रदान करेंगे, जन आकांक्षाओं के अनुरूप विकास का एक नया प्रतिमान स्थापित करेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Dhami took oath as Uttarakhand chief minister at Dehradun’s Parade Ground today. Eight ministers, besides Dhami, were also administered oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh. Uttarakhand BJP MLAs who took oath as state ministers were Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Premchand Agarwal, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna. Except former CM Vijay Bahuguna’s son Saurabh Bahuguna, Bageshwar MLA Chandan Ram Das and Rishikesh legislator Premchand Agarwal, all other leaders were part of the previous Dhami-led cabinet.

Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of the BJP ruled states were present during the ceremony.

The saffron party had won 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were announced on March 10.