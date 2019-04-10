PM Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu who looks set for another term as Israel PM

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 5:56 PM

Calling Netanyahu a "great friend of India", Modi said he would like to take the bilateral ties to newer heights with his Israeli friend.

Netanyahu appeared to be headed towards a historic fifth term as Israel’s Prime Minister on Wednesday (Reuters Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who appears to be headed towards a victory in parliamentary polls in his country. Calling Netanyahu a “great friend of India”, Modi said he would like to take the bilateral ties to newer heights with his Israeli friend.

“My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights,” Modi tweeted, tagging Netanyahu.

The two prime ministers share a personal rapport. In 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.

Netanyahu appeared to be headed towards a historic fifth term as Israel’s Prime Minister on Wednesday, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament.

