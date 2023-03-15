scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar

Cyclone Freddy has barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi news, Narendra Modi latest news, Cyclone Freddy, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar
India stands with the affected people in this tough time, PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, and said India stands with them in this tough time.

Also Read

Cyclone Freddy has barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. It also pummelled the islands of Madagascar and Réunion last month as it traversed the Indian Ocean, according to media reports.

Also Read

“Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, President Filipe Nyusi and President Andry Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone,” Modi said in a tweet. India stands with the affected people in this tough time, he added.

Also Read
More Stories on
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 19:34 IST

Stock Market