PM Modi condoles actor Ambareesh’s death, says he will be remembered for memorable performances

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 10:33 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor M H Ambareesh and said he will be remembered for his memorable performances and extensive contribution to politics.

narendra modi, ambareesh death, Ambareesh news, modi condolences Ambareesh death, kannada actor AmbareeshAmbareesh died at around 10.15 PM after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following breathing trouble.

The 66-year-old rebel actor, who died at a private hospital here late on Saturday following a heart attack, was described by Modi as "a strong voice for Karnataka's welfare, at the state and central level".

The 66-year-old rebel actor, who died at a private hospital here late on Saturday following a heart attack, was described by Modi as “a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level”.

“Pained by his demise, condolences to his family and admirers, the Prime Minister added.

Ambareesh died at around 10.15 p.m. after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following breathing trouble.

Ambareesh was former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016 when then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked him along with 13 other ministers in a major reshuffle of his ministry.

The super star of the sandalwood industry is survived by his widow and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.

