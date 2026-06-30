Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries from all central ministries to review government policy reforms, administrative efficiency and the implementation of the long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Modi asked the officials to make wider use of the PM GatiShakti platform to improve coordination between ministries and departments. During the interaction at Seva Teerth, he also urged senior bureaucrats to ensure that government schemes deliver visible benefits to people and improve their daily lives.

The meeting focused on improving governance, speeding up reforms and strengthening coordination across different departments of the government. The Prime Minister said ministries should work together instead of functioning in isolation and adopt a “whole-of-government approach” to achieve better results, reported ANI.

PM Modi said the PM GatiShakti platform can play an important role in helping ministries share information, coordinate projects and make better decisions. He encouraged officials to use the platform more extensively for integrated planning and smoother implementation of government programmes.

He also asked the Secretaries to focus on the actual impact of government schemes rather than only their implementation. The Prime Minister said public welfare programmes should bring measurable improvements in the lives of citizens.

What was discussed?

The interaction centred on two broad themes. The first focused on deregulation and reforms aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. The second dealt with promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, reported ANI.

During the meeting, Secretaries briefed the Prime Minister on the initiatives taken by their ministries and departments under these priorities. They shared the progress made in implementing government policies and spoke about the challenges they face in different sectors.

Officials also discussed their future plans to improve governance, simplify public services and ensure better delivery of government programmes. They outlined steps to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into practical outcomes across sectors.

PM Modi urged departments to work in close coordination and remove administrative barriers that slow decision-making. He said integrated planning and cooperation among ministries would help improve efficiency and deliver better services to citizens.

Significance of meeting

The interaction came weeks after PM Modi became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history. Earlier this month, he completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as an elected Prime Minister, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 continuous days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru between 1952 and 1964, reported ANI.

The Union Cabinet later passed a resolution to mark the milestone. It described the achievement as “a symbol of India’s democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation.”

The Cabinet also said the milestone coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years under PM Modi’s leadership. It added that the Prime Minister is now approaching 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government, including his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister.