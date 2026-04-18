Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearhead a pivotal Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on Saturday (April 18), focusing on safeguarding India’s security and economic interests amid the intensifying West Asia conflict. Scheduled for Saturday morning in the national capital, the session reviewed actions by key ministries.



PM Modi will later address the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and a full cabinet meeting at Parliament House, signalling a comprehensive governmental push.

Donald Trump’s stern Warning on Iran’s nuclear materials

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will aggressively secure Iran’s nuclear materials if diplomacy fails to halt West Asia hostilities completely. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he stressed US expectations for Tehran’s cooperation, preferring a negotiated deal where both sides jointly retrieve and return 100 per cent of the materials to the United States post-agreement. Trump reiterated readiness for a much more unfriendly approach otherwise, amid a two-week ceasefire following over a month’s conflict, as global efforts push for a full resolution between Washington and Tehran.

Tensions boiled over following a joint US-Israel strike on Iranian soil on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top officials. Iran’s swift retaliation has disrupted global supply chains, threatening energy prices and commodity flows. For India, a major importer of oil and fertilizers from the region, this poses risks to fuel, power, food security and agricultural productivity.

On April 1, PM Modi convened an emergency CCS to tackle early fallout. Cabinet Secretary detailed steps to secure petroleum products like LNG and LPG, alongside power generation. PM Modi scrutinized supplies of essentials for everyday citizens, emphasising fertilizers for Kharif and Rabi crops. The meeting explored alternative sourcing to bolster stocks built over recent years, ensuring no disruptions for farmers or households.

What will be the key focus of CCS meeting?

Building on prior deliberations, today’s CCS under PM Modi’s chairmanship will-

Assess short, medium and long-term economic ripple effects on India. Evaluate countermeasures for food, energy and fuel security. Review fertilizer availability, prioritising Kharif season needs and diversified imports. Confirm coal reserves at power plants to guarantee electricity supply.

Official releases stress proactive measures, including ample stockpiles, to shield the common man from global shocks.

The CCS feeds directly into CCEA and cabinet discussions, where PM Modi will integrate security with economic strategies. This multi-layered approach highlights India’s resilience, from fertilizer buffers to energy diversification, positioning the nation to weather the storm while supporting global stability efforts.