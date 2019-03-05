PM Modi calls on his mother during two-day visit to Gujarat

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 12:46 PM

PM Modi will mark the launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana or PM-SYM at Gujarat's Vastral for the unorganized sector workers via online fund transfer to beneficiaries. He also inaugurated Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro and took a ride in the metro on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the last day of his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, called on his mother Heeraben Modi in Raisan village near Ahmedabad where he was addressing a gathering in the evening. Modi’s mother Heeraben lives with the PM’s younger brother Pankaj in the village which is close to Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit of his home state, spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members. Before calling on his mother, PM Modi visited the famous Dholeshwar Mahadev temple near Raisan and offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

After addressing the gathering there, PM Modi will mark the launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana or PM-SYM at Gujarat’s Vastral for the unorganized sector workers via online fund transfer to beneficiaries. He also inaugurated Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro and took a ride in the metro on Monday.

These are just some of the projects that the prime minister is launching in his home state.

Post the Gujarat tour ends, the prime minister will visit Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, where he will hold a mega-rally of tribals.

The Prime Minister also sought the blessings of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel by touching his feet while sharing the stage with him at an event in Adalaj. 90-year-old Keshubhai Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001.

Patel has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)and was also imprisoned during the emergency. He had resigned as the chief minister of Gujarat on 2 October 2001 citing failing health and the aftermath of 2001 Bhuj earthquake. Narendra Modi became the CM and remained until 2014 general elections when he became the prime minister of India.

During his Gujarat visit, PM Modi visited the Annapurna Dham Trust in Gandhinagar’s Adalaj and also laid the foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan. This is PM Modi’s last visit to the state before the Election COmmission of India announces the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

