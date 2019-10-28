PM Modi calls for ‘zero tolerance to terrorism’ in meeting with EU delegation ahead of Kashmir visit

PM Modi met members of the EU delegation in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for urgent steps to be taken against all those who support terrorism. Speaking to European Union (EU) leaders, who met him ahead of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PM added that there should be a zero-tolerance for terrorism. The delegation will visit several parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir.

The PMO, while sharing the details of the PM’s meeting with them, said, “PM expressed hope they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including to J&K. Their visit to J&K should give delegation a better understanding of cultural and religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development and governance priorities of the region.”

PM Modi also thanked the Parliamentarians for visiting India at the beginning of their term.

“Yes we are going there (J&K) tomorrow. The Prime Minister explained to us about it (abrogation of article 370) but I want to see on the ground how it actually is and talk to some local people. What we all want is normalcy and peace for everyone,” BN Dunn, Member of European Parliament told ANI.

A number of countries have voiced concerns about the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. After getting clearance from the Parliament, the Modi government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two parts.

While Jammu and Kashmir have been carved into one Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh will be another without a legislature.

While the government has claimed that the situation is slowly getting back to normal, the Opposition has expressed their concern on the same. A number of Opposition leaders who wanted to visit the region were forced to return from Srinagar airport. A number of political leaders including three chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are also under detention.