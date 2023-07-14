PM Modi calls Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood situation in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood situation in Delhi due to rising water level in river Yamuna.

During their telephonic conversation, Amit Shah infomed PM Modi that the water level is expected to recede in the next 24 hours.

Also Read: A red carpet welcome for PM Modi at Paris’ Orly Airport – Watch

PM @narendramodi Ji spoke to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna River.



UHM Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch… — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 13, 2023

“A sufficient number of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need,” tweeted HMO India.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi slightly receded and reached the mark of 208.46 metres at 6 am on Friday, but remained over the danger mark. The Yamuna has been flowing above the danger mark in Delhi for the past four days. The city adjacent to Yamuna has since been inundated with knee-deep water at several places.

Also Read: PM Modi’s momentous France Visit: Bastille Day Parade, grand banquet, and strategic partnerships

This has prompted the authorities to close all schools and colleges till July 16 and restrict the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services.

PM Modi in France

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, will join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris on July 14. He will be taking part in the Bastille Day Parade as a chief guest.

The French President also bestowed the highest French honour in military or civilian orders – the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor – to PM Narendra Modi.

After France, PM Modi will be embarking on a significant visit to the UAE.

(with PTI inputs)