Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made big allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “being compromised” and “selling the country” through the India-US trade deal. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition also sparked outrage in Parliament after raising security concerns linked to China in the Lok Sabha. The Chair had stopped the Leader of Opposition from finishing his speech — adjourning the House amid vehement protests. BJP leaders had raised strong objections while their Congress counterparts tore papers and hurled them towards the Speaker’s chair.

“A very important matter in the President’s speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It speaks about the PM’s reaction…” Gandhi had begun.

He noted that the address delivered by President Droupadi Murmu had focused on the “path India has to take” in the coming days. Gandhi added that the main issue in international affairs was the ongoing “conflict between China and the US” — adding that this was central to the Presidential Address. The Raebareli lawmaker added that he had wished to cite an article that was ‘authenticated and linked to national security’.

“All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped?” he asked.

Controversy had erupted on Monday after the Leader of Opposition attempted to cite an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. He had managed to read only a few words from the magazine article (which carried excerpts from Four Stars of Destiny) when the Speaker insisted that the publication was unrelated to House business. BJP leaders have invoked multiple rules governing parliamentary proceedure to explain their stance.

‘Modi is rattled’ claims Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition claimed that Modi was “rattled” and facing “extreme pressure” in light of recent developments.

“The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji’s image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President’s speech,” he told the media after the House was adjourned.

Gandhi cited the recently filed US Securities and Exchange Commission case against businessman Gautam Adani to underscore his point. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been named in the Epstein files last week — with his historical 2017 visit to Israel finding mention in an email from the disgraced financier. The Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed the allusions as being “little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”

“Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image….There is a case on Adani ji in the US, it is actually a case on Modi ji….The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this,” Gandhi alleged.

#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is… pic.twitter.com/0z6fLFGV0p — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

BJP says Gandhi insulting Indian soldiers

Gandhi had attempted to cite an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday — sparking uproar in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Anurag Thakur later claimed that the LoP had “insulted democracy and Parliament” with his comments.

“He had just one intention – to insult Indian soldiers…That is the only agenda Congress is left with. When they felt that a fantastic Budget was presented, Opposition was left with nothing else to say. So, pieces of paper were torn and thrown at the Chair. What can be a bigger misfortune than this? An individual who doesn’t know that permission needs to be obtained from the Speaker or Chairman to speak – look at the arrogance. This is the arrogance of one party and one family. This is the intoxication of power…” he told the media.