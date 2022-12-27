PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi meets with car accident in Karnataka’s Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi on Tuesday met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysuru. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. According to reports, the incident took place on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway. According to News18, Prahlad Modi and other family members sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the police have strengthened security […]

