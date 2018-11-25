PM Modi breaks silence on Ram Mandir, says Congress forcing Supreme Court to delay hearing

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 2:14 PM

Amid raging debate over the construction of Ram Mandir at disputed land in Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing on Congress as he accused the grand old party of putting pressure on the Supreme Court to delay the hearing in the sensitive issue.

Amid raging debate over the construction of Ram Mandir at disputed land in Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing on Congress as he accused the grand old party of putting pressure on the Supreme Court to delay the hearing in the sensitive issue. Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Modi said that the Congress leaders are asking the court not to begin hearing the case before 2019 elections.

“When the Ayodhya case was being heard by the Supreme Court, a Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP had asked the court not to hear the matter till 2019 citing Lok Sabha elections. Was it right to drag the judiciary in politics?” he asked the public while referring to senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Appearing the Supreme Court earlier this year for Muslim litigants, Sibal had urged the court to defer the hearing after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The remark comes on a day when Vishwa Hindu Parishad is organising Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya to press on the government to take the ordinance route to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

