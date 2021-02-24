  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi biggest rioter, worse fate than Donald Trump awaits him: Mamata Banerjee

February 24, 2021 3:27 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as the "biggest rioter", who will face an "even worse fate" than former US President Donald Trump.

The chief minister also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as the “biggest rioter”, who will face an “even worse fate” than former US President Donald Trump. Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, also said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country.

“Naredra Modi is the biggest ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter) in the country… What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence,” she said. “I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you (BJP) will not be able to score a single goal. All shots will fly above the goal post,” Banerjee added.

The chief minister also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam, saying it was an “insult to our women”. Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors joined the TMC at the rally in presence of Banerjee.

