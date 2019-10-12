PM Modi at Mamallapuram beach. (Photo/@narendramodi)

PM Modi in Mamallapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Day 2 of his informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping picking up litter at Mamallapuram beach early on Saturday. PM Modi shared a video of him ‘plogging’ at the beach while conveying the messages to the masses to keep their surroundings clean.

The video shows PM Modi, dressed in black track suit, picking up garbage at the beach and collecting it in a polythene bag.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping later in the day for a one-on-one meeting at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa, Mamallapuram. Both India and China are likely to issue separate statements highlighting the achievements during the meeting between the two leaders.

Earlier on Friday, Modi took his guest for a tour of ancient temples and other monuments in the coastal town while also discussing range of issues, including trade deficit.