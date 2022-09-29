PM Modi begins 2-day Gujarat visit today: Launch of various projects, National Games inauguration on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.

Also read| Despite Finance Ministry’s red flags over free ration scheme, Modi Cabinet go ahead

He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Also read| Modi’s free ration scheme for poor gets 3-month extension, eyes 80 crore beneficiaries; to cost this much

Before addressing a gathering in Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre long road show in the city, the release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city. He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.