PM Modi at UNGA: How India delivered Pakistan a knockout punch

PM Narendra Modi Speech in UNGA: Prime Minister Modi is set to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Modi at UNGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly later in the evening at 7:30 pm (IST). This will be his first address after the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 — an issue that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to internationalise but has failed miserably. Despite this, Khan has promised to his people that he would continue to raise Kashmir at the global forum including the United Nations. Imran Khan is scheduled to speak after Prime Minister Modi. The event — speech of PM Modi and Khan — has been termed as a mega face-off between India and Pakistan at the UN.

However, reports suggest that Prime Minister Modi may not refer to Pakistan in his speech at the General Assembly at all. Foreign affairs experts believe that the best way to respond to Pakistan is to not respond at all at the United Nations. The Prime Minister may also not respond Pakistan for the simple reason that he would not like to honour whatever unfunded claims it has been making on Kashmir. Apart from this, Modi may also not respond to Pakistan today because he has already humiliated Imran Khan and Pakistan for ‘exporting terror’ to India and the world.

Here is how Modi embarrassed Pakistan in just a week

Where were 9/11 and 26/11 perpetrators found?

Speaking at Howdy Modi event in Houston, the Prime Minister slammed Imran Khan and said that those who can not handle their own country have an opinion on Kashmir. He further said that these were the same people who supported and nurtured terror. ”These are the people who want unrest, are supporters of terror, and nurture terror. Their identity is well known not only by you all but by the whole world. Whether it is 9/11 in the United States or 26/11 in Mumbai, where were the conspirators found? The time has come for a decisive fight against terrorism and against those who promote terrorism,” he said.

India wants concrete steps on terrorism before any talk

This week on Tuesday, PM Modi and Donald Trump met for a 40-minute discussion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. During the meet, Modi made it clear to Trump that India wants concrete steps on terrorism before reviving talks with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we are not shying away from talks with Pakistan. But for that to happen, we expect some concrete steps to be taken by Pakistan. And we do not find any effort by Pakistan taking those steps. Prime Minister Modi put forward India’s perspective on the issue of terrorism and President Trump showed understanding.”

Modi can handle terrorists from Pakistan: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump too embarrassed Pakistan earlier this week when he said that Prime Minister Modi can handle terrorists coming from Pakistan. Responding to a question that thousands of terrorists are ready to enter India from Pakistan and what message would he like to give to Islamabad, Trump said: “The message is not for me to give, it’s for Prime Minister Modi to give. And I think he gave that loud and clear on — the other day when we were together. He gave a pretty loud message. And I’m sure he’ll be able to handle that situation.”

S Jaishankar at SAARC — Elimination of terror pre-condition for talk

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar too made it clear that Pakistan will have to eliminate terror to start any dialogue. In a series of tweets today, he said: “In our view, elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a precondition not only for fruitful cooperation but also for the very survival of our region itself. Ours is really not just a story of missed opportunities but also of deliberate obstacles. Terrorism is among them. It is unfortunate that we have not made any headway with respect to some connectivity initiatives such as motor vehicle and railways Agreements.”