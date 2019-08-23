PM Modi at UNESCO: Hailing Article 370 abrogation, PM says no space for temporary in Ram-Krishna’s India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UNESCO Headquarters in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government took unprecedented actions against corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, looting public money, terrorism in new India. He said that such actions were never taken in the past. “Corruption and looting of public money and terrorism are tackled on top priority, in a way that was never done earlier,” the Prime Minister said while speaking at UNESCO Headquarters in France.

Highlighting some of the historic decisions taken in the last five years, Modi said that his government abolished TripleTalaq for the well being of Muslim women. He also mentioned the Jan Dhan Yojna. “In the whole world, if the maximum number of bank accounts are opened in any country in a given time, then it is India. If the biggest health insurance scheme of the whole world is running in any country, then it is India.”

Referring to abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister invoked lord Rama and Krishna to suggest that a country with such a strong cultural heritage had to carry the burden of “temporary provisions” for as long as seven decades.

Speaking on India-France friendship, the Prime Minister said that both the countries have fought Imperialism, Fascism and Extremism. “We have fought Imperialism, Fascism and Extremism not only in India but also on the soil of France. Our friendship is built on solid ideals. The character of the two countries is formed by the shared values of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity,” the prime minister said.