PM Modi at key meet in Delhi: Why BJP is in ‘mission mode’ as Gujarat elections conclude

Electoral politics is a round-the-clock business for the Bharatiya Janata Party which seems to be invariably on its toes to strengthen its organisational set-up and keep the saffron juggernaut rolling. It is often said that elections never end for the BJP.

Today, as the Gujarat elections draw to a close in a few hours from now, the party’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is getting into a huddle to chalk out plans for elections scheduled to be held in states next year. Barely two hours ago, the Prime Minister was in Ahmedabad to cast his vote.

After a whirlwind electoral campaign including road-shows and scores of rallies in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote during the second phase of the state assembly elections.

Even before the dust settles on the high-decibel elections in Gujarat, a high-level two-day meeting of BJP leaders began in Delhi to take stock of the saffron party’s preparations for the next round of elections of 2023 in states and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister flew back to Delhi soon after exercising his franchise to inaugurate the two-day office bearers’ meet at the party headquarters.

The meeting, which is being chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda, will dwell upon the party’s future strategy and its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls. PM Modi will be part of the two-day meet reviewing various ongoing organisational activities.

The year 2023 will begin with elections to three assemblies of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in February.

In May, Karnataka, the only state in southern India where it is in power, is scheduled to go to polls. PM Modi recently flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express train on Mysuru-Chennai route and ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ train in Bengaluru. The exercise was viewed by many as the PM sounding the poll bugle for the state.

The real battle for the BJP will begin in November-December next year when the Hindi-heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh go to polls in the year-end. These state elections are quite crucial for the BJP as they dented the image of the ‘new BJP’ under the stewardship of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

In many ways, the results of these state elections in 2023 will determine Modi-led BJP’s popularity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

BJP leaders across the party’s rank and file, including Union ministers, have been roped in to boost the party’s foothold, especially in areas where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Gujarat elections, where the second phase of election ends today, is a bellwether for BJP in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections. A success in Gujarat, a state the BJP has ruled for 27 years, could firmly establish Modi’s popularity before the BJP jumps into the 2023 poll season.