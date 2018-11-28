PM Modi at G20: Reformed multilateralism, issues related to agriculture will be India’s agenda

In his statement, Modi has said that “We will deliberate on the situation of global economy and trade, international financial and tax systems, the future of work, women empowerment, infrastructure and sustainable development.”

India will highlight the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects the contemporary realities and can effectively strengthen collective action for global good, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement released prior to his departure for the G-20 summit in the South American nation Argentina, Modi said, “There is also a serious need to strengthen international cooperation and enhance coordinated action against fugitive economic offenders and financing of terrorism.”

Modi accompanied by a high-level delegation will be leaving for Buenos Aires today evening (Wednesday, Nov 28) and will be back on December 2.

The Prime Minister will be meeting leaders from the other G-20 countries to review the work of member countries of the grouping in the ten years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade.

Briefing the media persons ahead of the visit, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Prime Minister Modi will be on the ground for the summit for 48 hours where besides the sessions of the G20 as well as the usual practice in international conferences and gatherings bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit.

The foreign secretary said that “The G20 itself consists of the Leader’s Retreat and the three main sessions. The theme which has been chosen by the host country Argentina is: ‘Building Consensus for a Fair and Sustainable Development,’ this will be followed by three sessions including ‘Putting People First’ and that is essentially on the global economy, on the economic outlook or the future of work. The second session talks of Building Consensus, a topic of importance at this time certainly, and this will deal with international trade, finance, taxation, sustainable development and climate change. And the third session is called ‘Embracing Opportunities’ and these are related to energy, infrastructure, and sustainable food security.”

The reforms of multilateral trading institutions, in particular, the WTO, is one of the major issues the member countries are expected to discuss and “in that context the government of India’s view is that multilateralism is essential, rules-based multilateral international order is essential and we are prepared to look at reforms in that,” foreign secretary said.

Adding, “We don’t want the G20 to be hijacked by the single issue of trade, whether it is between two countries or otherwise. Secondly, how we can constructively reform the WTO in a manner that serves India’s interests and which is multilateral.”

Sharing the agenda of the Modi’s engagements, Gokhale said that he will be making a lead intervention in the first session ‘Putting People First,’ and will be making subsidiary interventions in other sessions, though not as a lead speaker.

India will highlight risks posed by oil price volatility, as this has directly impacted the Indian economy, as it impacts the lives of the Indian people, therefore it is incumbent that the leaders of 20 largest economy to reflect upon both the price of oil and its availability in the market.

One of the other topics that the Prime Minister will talk about is the digital revolution and in particular how it leads to new opportunities and new forms of employment. Modi will also highlight flagship programs that his government has undertaken, the Jan Dhan Yojana, the Aadhaar Scheme, the GST, the Start-Ups and the Mudra Yojana as ways of financial inclusion and efforts to reach out to the lowest rungs of the society and economy.

He will also pitch for the expansion of the International Solar Alliance, thus opening doors for those countries which are not between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Besides meeting with the leaders of the BRICS grouping, Modi will be meeting with President Xi Jinping of China, which will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders bilaterally. There will also be a meeting with President Sebastián Piñera of Chile, President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and the Secretary-General of UN António Guterres.

According to the foreign secretary, there will be meetings with the Prime Ministers of Spain, of Jamaica and Jamaica is not only in the bilateral capacity but as the Head of the CARICOM, the Caribbean community of countries.

Meetings are also confirmed for leaders of Netherlands, with the Chancellor of Germany and as of now possibly with the President of France, that is still being worked out, and other meetings confirmed is the joint meeting with the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council.