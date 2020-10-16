PM Modi assures nation’s daughters: Central govt to decide on right age of marriage for girls soon

PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization today where he launched the Rs 75 coin to commemorate the special day. (Credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will quickly act on the issue of deciding the minimum age of marriage for girls after the committee deliberating on the issue submits its report. PM Modi referred to the ongoing discussion about the right age for the marriage of girls in the country and said that many girls had written to him about the delay in deciding on the issue.

“From across the country, daughters write to me asking why hasn’t the concerned committee given its decision yet,” PM Modi said today. He also said that the discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. He further assured that as soon as the report is submitted by the committee, the central government will act on its recommendations.

At present the minimum age for girls to marry in the country has been pegged at 18 while that for the boys has been fixed at 21. Various women-centric organisations as well as women right activists have been demanding that the minimum age for girls to marry should be increased to help the girls complete their higher education before being married off.

Many have also pointed out the disparity in the minimum age to marry for girls and boys and have demanded parity in the minimum age for both girls and boys.

PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization today where he launched the Rs 75 coin to commemorate the special day. He also congratulated the World Food Programme and individuals associated with the organisation for having bagged this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for working on the issue of hunger and food security.