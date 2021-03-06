PM Modi asks BJP West Bengal cadre to refrain from abuses, name-calling

The source said that though Roy is very much interested in contesting the polls, the party is unlikely to accede to his wishes and will ask him to keep working in the organisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP leaders in West Bengal to refrain from name-calling and keep the campaign for the state assembly elections positive, as per close sources quoted in the Indian Express report. PM Modi is understood to have held a meeting with senior BJP leaders from the state at the party headquarters and asked them to understand the real picture on the ground and refrain from vitiating the election campaign by abuses and name-calling.

A senior party leader who was a part of the meeting told the Indian Express anonymously that the PM has asked the BJP leaders to not indulge in any negativity to counter the attack made by the Trinamool Congress leaders in the state. The BJP, which is running the high voltage campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state, held its central election committee meeting on Thursday.

In addition to giving his advice to the BJP leaders from the state, PM Modi also collected feedback from the leaders about the campaign of the BJP and also asked leaders to apprise him of the shortcomings in the election strategy. According to the Indian Express report, the BJP is also understood to have finalised the names of the candidates for a total of 38 seats which are going to the polls in the first phase of elections in Thursday’s meeting.

The BJP leader who wanted to remain unnamed also said that so far the party has not decided to field any sitting Lok Sabha MP in the assembly elections. However, the leader added that the party won’t hesitate from doing so in future if an MP happens to be sure footed and most probable winner from a particular constituency.

Senior leader Mukul Roy who defected from the TMC to the BJP in 2017 is also not expected to be given party ticket, as per the sources quoted in the Indian Express story. The source said that though Roy is very much interested in contesting the polls, the party is unlikely to accede to his wishes and will ask him to keep working in the organisation.