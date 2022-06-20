PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru on two-day Karnataka visit, to inaugurate several developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay foundation for various developmental works. Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the International Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of the visit.

Modi was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station here by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, several of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators, and officials were among those present.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made both in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the PM’s visit. Before leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi, Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English sharing details of his visit.

“Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid,” Modi tweeted. “This afternoon, I will be at the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs,” he said.

Noting that during a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over Rs 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid, the PM said these works cover diverse sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.”I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru,” he added.

Responding to PM’s tweet, Bommai welcoming him said, ” I thank him for choosing our land which is blessed with rich fauna & flora, to celebrate the International Yoga Day in the year of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.” “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji for being a part of the celebration of development projects in diverse sectors, worth over Rs 27,000 crores. These projects will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Bengaluru & the neighbouring areas,” he added.

As per the Prime Minister’s itinerary, Modi after IISC and BASE events, will reach Kommaghatta to dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the inauguration of “India’s one and the only and first Air Conditioned” Railway Station, which is in Bayyappana Halli. He will also lay the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth Rs 7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Projects in the same venue.

Modi will then leave for Mysuru, where he will lay the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceed to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and dedicate the Centre of Excellence there. Besides, he will interact with the beneficiaries of the central government scheme at the same venue.He will dedicate ‘Veda Patashala’ building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math.

The PM will visit Chamundi Hills the same evening and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and return to Mysuru and halt there on that day.On June 21, Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme “Yoga for Humanity” organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises, and leave for New Delhi the same morning.