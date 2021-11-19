  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi announces withdrawal of farm laws: Here’s what agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said

November 19, 2021

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the nation is witness to the fact that ever since PM Modi took the reins, his government has been committed to the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector.

Tomar said that he is pained that the government couldn't explain the benefits of the farm laws to the farmers.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was spearheading the dialogue process between the government and the farmer unions, today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tried to bring reforms in the agriculture sector but the laws have been repealed today after negotiations did not succeed. He said that withdrawal of the laws is a welcome step.

“PM Narendra Modi had tried to bring reforms in the agriculture sector. But due to some situations, some farmers objected to it. When we took the path of discussions and tried to explain to them, we couldn’t succeed. So on the occasion of Prakash Parv today, PM Modi decided to repeal the farm laws. It is a welcome step,” said Tomar.

Tomar said that he is pained that the government couldn’t explain the benefits of the farm laws to the farmers. “PM Narendra Modi had brought the 3 Bills that were passed by Parliament. They would’ve benefitted farmers. Behind it were PM Modi’s clear intentions to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of the farmers. But I’m pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of the nation,” said Tomar.

The agriculture minister said that the nation is witness to the fact that ever since PM Modi took the reins, his government has been committed to the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector. As a result, you would’ve seen that in the last 7 years, many new schemes benefitting the agriculture sector were started,” he said.

The agriculture minister also added that, as the Prime Minister said, a committee will be formed on Zero Budget Farming, MSP, and crop diversification issues. “The committee will have Centre, State governments, farmers, scientists, economists as its members. It will submit a report over making MSP effective and transparent and other issues,” said Tomar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced to repeal the three new agri laws during the winter session of Parliament, thus accepting the demands of lakhs of farmers who have been protesting since November last year.

