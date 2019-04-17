PM Modi anguished over loss of lives in Gujarat due to unseasonal rain

By: | Updated: April 17, 2019 10:59 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain. “Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister’s office said, Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storm in various parts of Gujarat.

