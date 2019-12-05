PM Modi, Amit Shah live in their own imagination: Rahul Gandhi on economic slowdown

Rahul Gandhi further added that the duo has no contact with the people. (ANI Image)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the current economic scenario of the country. Speaking to media persons in Kerala’s Wayanad, the Congress leader said that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are living in their own imagination. He further added that the duo has no connect with the people.

” Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination, they have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasize about things, that is why the country is in such trouble,” ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

The Congress MP is on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in north Kerala. He further alleged that PM Modi’s style of governance is to distract people from reality. He also urged both the state and the central government to provide support and infrastructure to schools in Kerala which lacked basic facilities.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Congress headquarter in the national capital, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, ” Prime Minister has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy,” reports ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who walked out of Tihar Jail after securing bail in the INX Media case on Wednesday, added that India will be lucky if the growth figure touches 5 per cent till year-end. He added that the present government is fully incapable of bringing the economy out of a slowdown. He also said that the current economic recession is a man-made catastrophe. The grand old party has also staged a protested at the Parliament premises over rising onion prices in the country.