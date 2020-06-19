PM Modi’s call for all-party meet on China triggers full-blown political battle

Several political parties have spoken against the Modi government for not inviting them to an all-party meet on Ladakh standoff.

All Party Meeting Today: A massive political slugfest has erupted ahead of an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the violent standoff with China in Ladakh. Several political parties have raised their voice against the Modi government for not inviting them to the meet, alleging it is against the parliamentary etiquettes.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM were among parties not invited to the PM’s all-party meeting scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

While AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Modi government is ego-ridden, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his party was ignored despite being the largest party. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at the Centre for the snub and went on to claim that his party was also ignored for the all-party meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on the Covid-19 situation.

Sanjay Singh said the AAP has a government in Delhi and it is the main opposition party in Punjab. He said that during a national emergency, all parties should be brought together.

“A strange ego-ridden government is running government at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi. Punjab has a main opposition party in the form of AAP. There are four MPs all over the country, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. What will the Prime Minister say in the meeting, the whole country is waiting for it,” Singh said.

Tejashwi Yadav, who also is the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, said that his party was ignored despite having five members in Parliament.

“We want (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh ji to clarify why RJD has not been invited,” he said.

His sister Misa Bharti too blasted the Modi government in a tweet. “Jo sawaal daagenge, sahib usse bhaagenge (those in power try to avoid those who pose questions),” Misa, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, said.

The RJD is the single largest political party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The party has .. MLAs in ..-member House. The RJD has five members in the Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.

Owaisi, on the other hand, said that he has repeatedly asked the Centre questions about the China issue. “But they won’t invite us on an issue like this. I feel it’s they don’t care about opposition voices beyond their own,” he said.

According to reports, all recognised national parties — those with over five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet ministers have been invited for the all-party meeting. The meeting comes in the backdrop of demands by the opposition demanding details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

According to news agency PTI, significant casualties were caused to the Chinese side as well. Reports suggest over 40 Chinese troops were killed in the clash that took place on Monday night.