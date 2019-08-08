PM Modi addresses to nation: 5 key points from his first speech after scrapping Article 370

This is the first address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the historic decision taken by the government on Jammu and Kashmir. (Twitter Image)

Days after the revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the people of Valley and assured them of better days ahead. In his speech, the Prime Minister spoke on Article 370 and how it affected the people and the economic progress of the state. Here are the key points that he made during his maiden speech after scrapping Article 370.

Five key highlights-

Free and fair elections in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that a free and fair election will be held in the state so that the people can select their representatives like they did. The Prime Minister also expressed hope that with closer cooperation between both the state and central government, the problems and terrorism and separatism will come to an end in the valley.

Govt employees and employment

The Prime Minister also announced that all state government employees including the police in Jammu and Kashmir will get the same benefits like LTC, HRA, and others as compared to the government employees in other Union Territories. The PM also added that the Center will fill all the financial posts in the state which will provide jobs to the youth. PM Modi further said that both PSUs and private organizations will also pave the way for government jobs in the state.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: I want to make it clear, your representative will be elected by you, your representative will come from amongst you… I have complete faith, under this new system we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism. pic.twitter.com/HWRmJdcxmt — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Special status did no good in J&K

Prime Minister Modi said that special status had only given rise to separatism and corruption, it didn’t bring the economic progress. Article 370 and Article 35A had only given terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruptions. These Articles have been used as a weapon by Pakistan, killing at least 42,000 people,” he said.

Tourism destination

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that newly formed Union Territories will become one of the biggest tourist hubs of the world. Prime Minister Modi also expressed that he was confident that in the future, Jammu Kashmir and Laddakh will be the best destination for international filmmakers. He also urged Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry to shoot their projects in the valley.

PM Modi on Laddakh

In his speech, PM Modi said that after making Ladakh a Union Territory, the development of the state is the responsibility of the central government. He said that with the help of local representatives, development councils of Ladakh and Kargil, the Center can do the development rapidly. He also said that Laddakh has the potential to become a solar power generation region. He also added that people will receive a good education, better hospitals, and infrastructure, etc.

“Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest center of Spiritual Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Ecotourism. Ladakh can also become a major center of solar power generation. Now there will be a proper use of its potential and new opportunities will be created for development without discrimination,” he said.