PM Modi addresses Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, says government wants LPG connections in every household

PM Modi addresses Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has positively impacted the lives of several people across India. Interacting with the beneficiaries of the scheme which was launched on May 1, 2016, via NaMo App, he said that the scheme has strengthened the lives of poor, marginalised, Dalits and tribals. “This initiative is playing a central role in social empowerment,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last four years, the government has issued 10 crore new LPG connections which has benefited the poor. “Till 2014, 13 crore families got LPG connection. This means, for over six decades the figure stood at 13 crore. It was mostly the rich people who got LPG connections,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government is working on a target to provide LPG connections to every household.

The ambitious scheme was launched on May 1, 2016, from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh with an aim of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor, replacing the practice of using coal and wood in stoves that emanate smoke causing health problems.

Under the scheme, the government promises to provide LPG connections to families that are below the poverty line with a supportive price of Rs 1,600 for the next three years. The scheme has so far benefited around 3.5 crore women. The gas connections are issued in the name of the female member of the family. The government has set an aim of distributing 5 crore free connections by 2019.

The scheme was recently praised by the WHO in its pollution report, saying schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided 37 million households to switch to clean energy.

According to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 3.5 crore LPG connections have been distributed under the Ujjwala Yojana so far. The government has plans to install 9 crore connections by 2020.