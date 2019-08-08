Article 370 scrapped: PM Modi likely to address nation today evening

PM Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today evening. He will explain about decisions to scrap Article 370 and divide J&K into two UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain his government’s decisions to scrap Article 370 provisions from Jammu and Kashmir which gave special status to the border state and divide the state into two Union Territories. Earlier, it was expected that PM Modi will address the nation on August 7. Television reports say that PM Modi will address the nation in the evening.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite. The address took place just a few days before the start of the Lok Sabha elections, prompting political parties to allege violation of model of conduct by PM Modi.

The proposed address comes days before the Prime Minister’s customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day (August 15).

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Next morning, President Ram Nath Kovind declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The decision to scrap Article 370 invited sharp criticism from the state parties like PDP of Mehbooba Mufti and NC of Omar Abdullah. The Congress too opposed the government’s move. However, several non-NDA parties including Mayawati’s BSP and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP backed the Modi government.