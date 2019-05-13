PM Modi accuses Congress of using defence deals as ATMs

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 5:46:29 PM

The prime minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.

narendra Modi, Congress, defence deal, ATM, lok sabha chunav, lok sabha seats, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha chunav 2019, india news, election news, BJPPM Modi accuses Congress of using defence deals as ATMs (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the previous Congress governments of using defence deals as an automated teller machine (ATM) for the party. Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, Modi said: “India was dependent on foreign countries for 70 per cent needs of the defence forces during the previous Congress governments. It had been deliberately done as defence deals were ATM for the Congress.”

“India had an 150-year-long experience of defence production when it became independent in 1947, whereas China had no such experience at that time,” Modi said. “But now, China has become an exporter of defence production, whereas we are an importer because of the bad policies of earlier Congress governments.”

The prime minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent. Pointing out to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said: “If you ask any question to the ‘namdaar’ (dynast) family, they say ‘hua to hua’ (whatever happened, has happened).”

Modi accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation of delaying the purchase of bullet-proof jackets for six years, which, he said, endangered the lives of the soldiers. The prime minister urged first-time voters to vote for ensuring development of the country in the 21st century. He claimed that had the UPA government maintained the growth rate achieved during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term, then it would have been much higher now.

Read Also| In final phase of Lok Sabha polls, Lalu Prasad’s squabbling sons realise blood is thicker than water

On Ayushman Bharat, Modi said the number of beneficiaries from the health protection scheme was more than the total population of USA, Canada and Mexico. “As many as 50 crore Indians are provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under Ayushman Yojana,” he said. He also praised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for “exemplary implementation” of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Modi recalled the days when he was in charge of the state for the BJP, saying he used to stroll on the Mall Road in Solan and take ‘chana’ (chickpea) from vendors. Solan falls in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap, while Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil is contesting on a Congress ticket. The four seats of the state goes to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi accuses Congress of using defence deals as ATMs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition